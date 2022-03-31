StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT from $11.50 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT from $12.50 to $11.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.13.

Get Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT alerts:

Shares of NYSE:EARN opened at $10.04 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $131.62 million, a P/E ratio of -20.49 and a beta of 1.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.81. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT has a 1-year low of $8.90 and a 1-year high of $13.92.

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT ( NYSE:EARN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.03). Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT had a positive return on equity of 10.08% and a negative net margin of 24.60%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EARN. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 27.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 508,205 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,672,000 after acquiring an additional 107,886 shares in the last quarter. HBK Investments L P purchased a new position in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,152,000. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 29.0% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 217,885 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,432,000 after acquiring an additional 49,044 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 89.1% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 196,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,188,000 after acquiring an additional 92,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 642.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 126,491 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after acquiring an additional 109,444 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.75% of the company’s stock.

About Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (Get Rating)

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, investment, and management of residential mortgage and real estate-related assets. It manages a portfolio, which consists of non-agency and agency residential mortgage-backed securities and acquires other target assets, such as residential whole mortgage loans, commercial mortgage-backed securities, mortgage-related derivatives, and other asset-backed securities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.