StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.
Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT from $11.50 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT from $12.50 to $11.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.13.
Shares of NYSE:EARN opened at $10.04 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $131.62 million, a P/E ratio of -20.49 and a beta of 1.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.81. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT has a 1-year low of $8.90 and a 1-year high of $13.92.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EARN. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 27.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 508,205 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,672,000 after acquiring an additional 107,886 shares in the last quarter. HBK Investments L P purchased a new position in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,152,000. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 29.0% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 217,885 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,432,000 after acquiring an additional 49,044 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 89.1% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 196,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,188,000 after acquiring an additional 92,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 642.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 126,491 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after acquiring an additional 109,444 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.75% of the company’s stock.
About Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (Get Rating)
Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, investment, and management of residential mortgage and real estate-related assets. It manages a portfolio, which consists of non-agency and agency residential mortgage-backed securities and acquires other target assets, such as residential whole mortgage loans, commercial mortgage-backed securities, mortgage-related derivatives, and other asset-backed securities.
