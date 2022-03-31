Deluxe (NYSE:DLX) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Deluxe (NYSE:DLX – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Separately, Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Deluxe from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th.

Shares of NYSE:DLX opened at $30.66 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 21.14 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $31.26 and its 200 day moving average is $33.66. Deluxe has a 52 week low of $28.08 and a 52 week high of $48.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83.

Deluxe ( NYSE:DLX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $570.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $547.57 million. Deluxe had a net margin of 3.10% and a return on equity of 33.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.38 EPS.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Deluxe during the 4th quarter valued at about $13,757,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Deluxe by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 59,919 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,923,000 after purchasing an additional 8,827 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Deluxe by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,926,657 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $222,414,000 after purchasing an additional 234,420 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Deluxe by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 32,195 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Deluxe by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 152,628 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,901,000 after purchasing an additional 14,168 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.95% of the company’s stock.

Deluxe Corporation provides technology-enabled solutions to enterprises, small businesses, and financial institutions in the United States, Canada, Australia, South America, and Europe. It operates through four segments: Payments, Cloud Solutions, Promotional Solutions, and Checks. The company provides treasury management solutions, including remittance and lockbox processing, remote deposit capture, receivables management, payment processing, and paperless treasury management solutions, as well as payment exchange, and fraud and security services; web hosting and design services, data-driven marketing solutions and hosted solutions, such as digital engagement, logo design, financial institution profitability reporting, and business incorporation services.

