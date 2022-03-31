StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on EGP. Mizuho raised their target price on EastGroup Properties from $160.00 to $215.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Truist Financial increased their price target on EastGroup Properties from $200.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. BTIG Research increased their price target on EastGroup Properties from $164.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on EastGroup Properties from $220.00 to $184.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised EastGroup Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $241.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, EastGroup Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $210.44.

EGP stock opened at $205.85 on Thursday. EastGroup Properties has a twelve month low of $143.28 and a twelve month high of $229.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $194.00 and its 200-day moving average is $196.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.49 billion, a PE ratio of 52.92, a P/E/G ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.86.

EastGroup Properties ( NYSE:EGP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.96. EastGroup Properties had a return on equity of 11.09% and a net margin of 38.48%. The company had revenue of $107.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that EastGroup Properties will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in EastGroup Properties in the fourth quarter worth $208,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in EastGroup Properties in the fourth quarter worth $85,438,000. JustInvest LLC increased its position in EastGroup Properties by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 3,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $693,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in EastGroup Properties by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,579,597 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,499,159,000 after buying an additional 1,203,642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of EastGroup Properties by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,836 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,557,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. 93.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EastGroup Properties, Inc is an internally-managed equity real estate investment trust. The firm is engaged in the development, acquisition, and operation of industrial properties in the United States. Its portfolio consists of distribution facilities in Florida, California, Texas, Arizona, and North Carolina.

