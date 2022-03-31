Zacks: Brokerages Expect DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $410.65 Million

Brokerages predict that DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating) will post $410.65 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for DraftKings’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $307.48 million and the highest is $452.97 million. DraftKings posted sales of $312.28 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 31.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that DraftKings will report full-year sales of $1.99 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.93 billion to $2.10 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $2.65 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.48 billion to $2.78 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow DraftKings.

Get DraftKings alerts:

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 18th. The company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.82) by $0.02. DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 75.86% and a negative net margin of 117.53%. The company had revenue of $473.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $438.46 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.69) earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently commented on DKNG. Cowen reduced their price objective on DraftKings from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on DraftKings from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Northland Securities reduced their target price on DraftKings from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on DraftKings from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on DraftKings from $27.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.54.

In related news, CFO Jason Park sold 199,081 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.26, for a total transaction of $4,033,381.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jason Robins sold 338,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.58, for a total value of $5,266,460.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 190,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,608,000 and sold 1,316,922 shares valued at $25,319,815. Company insiders own 55.92% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in DraftKings by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,565,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,183,000 after acquiring an additional 616,102 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of DraftKings during the second quarter valued at about $493,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in DraftKings by 11.9% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 4,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DraftKings during the third quarter worth approximately $123,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in shares of DraftKings by 85.2% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 17,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $852,000 after acquiring an additional 8,145 shares during the period. 64.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:DKNG opened at $20.41 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 2.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.22 and its 200 day moving average is $32.59. DraftKings has a 1 year low of $14.97 and a 1 year high of $64.72. The company has a market cap of $16.36 billion, a PE ratio of -5.40 and a beta of 1.97.

DraftKings Company Profile (Get Rating)

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on DraftKings (DKNG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for DraftKings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DraftKings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.