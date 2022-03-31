DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the sporting goods retailer’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on DKS. Gordon Haskett cut DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Wedbush lowered their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $155.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $132.00 to $122.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Cowen boosted their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $161.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $165.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.79.

Shares of NYSE DKS opened at $104.72 on Thursday. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a twelve month low of $74.28 and a twelve month high of $147.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.07 billion, a PE ratio of 7.54, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.70.

DICK’S Sporting Goods ( NYSE:DKS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.10. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 60.28% and a net margin of 12.36%. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that DICK’S Sporting Goods will post 12.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, CFO Navdeep Gupta sold 4,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.56, for a total transaction of $538,432.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 2,352 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.39, for a total value of $252,581.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 56,090 shares of company stock valued at $6,227,064 over the last three months. Company insiders own 30.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DKS. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. 92.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retail of an extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories through a blend of associates, in-store services, and unique specialty shop-in-shops. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

