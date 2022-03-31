Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Douglas Emmett from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Douglas Emmett from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Evercore ISI upgraded Douglas Emmett from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Douglas Emmett from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.67.

NYSE DEI opened at $34.00 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a current ratio of 3.19. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.12. Douglas Emmett has a twelve month low of $29.38 and a twelve month high of $36.97.

Douglas Emmett ( NYSE:DEI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $238.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.33 million. Douglas Emmett had a return on equity of 1.64% and a net margin of 7.38%. Douglas Emmett’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Douglas Emmett will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 45,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,511,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Douglas Emmett by 82.4% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 748 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Douglas Emmett by 132.3% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC grew its stake in Douglas Emmett by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC now owns 13,645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Douglas Emmett by 3.8% in the third quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.20% of the company’s stock.

Douglas Emmett, Inc is a real estate investment trust, engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, and management of real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: Office, and Multifamily. The Office segment comprises rental of office space and other tenant services, including parking and storage space rental.

