Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Douglas Emmett from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Douglas Emmett from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Evercore ISI upgraded Douglas Emmett from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Douglas Emmett from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.67.
NYSE DEI opened at $34.00 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a current ratio of 3.19. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.12. Douglas Emmett has a twelve month low of $29.38 and a twelve month high of $36.97.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 45,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,511,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Douglas Emmett by 82.4% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 748 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Douglas Emmett by 132.3% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC grew its stake in Douglas Emmett by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC now owns 13,645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Douglas Emmett by 3.8% in the third quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.20% of the company’s stock.
Douglas Emmett Company Profile (Get Rating)
Douglas Emmett, Inc is a real estate investment trust, engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, and management of real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: Office, and Multifamily. The Office segment comprises rental of office space and other tenant services, including parking and storage space rental.
