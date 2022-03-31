Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on CWEN. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Clearway Energy from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Clearway Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Clearway Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.67.

NYSE CWEN opened at $36.42 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.35 billion, a PE ratio of 82.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.57. Clearway Energy has a 1 year low of $24.93 and a 1 year high of $39.75.

Clearway Energy ( NYSE:CWEN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.24). Clearway Energy had a net margin of 3.97% and a return on equity of 2.75%. The business had revenue of $318.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.00 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Clearway Energy will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CWEN. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Clearway Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of Clearway Energy by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Clearway Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Clearway Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, SG3 Management LLC acquired a new stake in Clearway Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $72,000. 34.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Clearway Energy, Inc engages in the ownership of contracted renewable and conventional generation facilities and thermal infrastructure assets. It operates through the following segments: Conventional Generation, Thermal, Renewable, and Corporate. The Renewable segment include solar and wind business.

