Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on DBD. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Diebold Nixdorf from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Diebold Nixdorf in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th.

Get Diebold Nixdorf alerts:

Shares of NYSE DBD opened at $6.84 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.08. Diebold Nixdorf has a 1 year low of $6.74 and a 1 year high of $15.64. The company has a market capitalization of $539.86 million, a PE ratio of -6.77 and a beta of 2.97.

Diebold Nixdorf ( NYSE:DBD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.52). The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Diebold Nixdorf had a negative return on equity of 7.51% and a negative net margin of 2.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Diebold Nixdorf will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Diebold Nixdorf during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 6,246.8% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,887 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 4,810 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 56.0% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 5,850 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 161.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,426 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 3,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diebold Nixdorf during the fourth quarter valued at about $107,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.11% of the company’s stock.

Diebold Nixdorf Company Profile (Get Rating)

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated provides connected commerce solutions to financial institutions and retailers in Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Latin America. It operates through Eurasia Banking, Americas Banking, and Retail segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Diebold Nixdorf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diebold Nixdorf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.