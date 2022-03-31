Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on AVID. Maxim Group lowered their target price on Avid Technology from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Avid Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.67.

Shares of AVID stock opened at $35.36 on Thursday. Avid Technology has a twelve month low of $18.73 and a twelve month high of $40.48. The stock has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.29 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.07 and its 200 day moving average is $30.75.

Avid Technology ( NASDAQ:AVID Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.05. Avid Technology had a negative return on equity of 34.31% and a net margin of 10.10%. The firm had revenue of $119.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Avid Technology will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Dana Ruzicka sold 23,000 shares of Avid Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.67, for a total value of $636,410.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Kenneth L. Gayron sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.89, for a total value of $158,895.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AVID. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Avid Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $324,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of Avid Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $381,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avid Technology by 348.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 136,116 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,329,000 after buying an additional 105,756 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in Avid Technology in the 3rd quarter worth about $245,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in Avid Technology in the 3rd quarter worth about $309,000. 78.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Avid Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and supports software and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management, and distribution worldwide. The company's video products and solutions include the Media Composer, a cloud-enabled solution used to edit video content; Avid NEXIS shared storage systems; Maestro solutions for the integration of virtual sets, augmented reality, and video wall control into existing workflows; AirSpeed 5000 and AirSpeed 5500 on-air server solutions; and MediaCentral, a media production suite.

