Argo Group International (NASDAQ:ARGO) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Argo Group International (NASDAQ:ARGO – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.
ARGO stock opened at $41.51 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -276.71 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Argo Group International has a 1-year low of $36.37 and a 1-year high of $61.29.
Argo Group International Company Profile (Get Rating)
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Argo Group International (ARGO)
- 3 Industry-Leading Dow Stocks to Buy Now
- RH Puts The Fear Of Inflation Into The Market
- 3 ESG Friendly Stocks Poised for Green Returns
- Ford Insider Bets Big, Buys More Shares
- 3 Clean Energy Stocks to Buy for a Green Future
Receive News & Ratings for Argo Group International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Argo Group International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.