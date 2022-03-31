Amtech Systems (NASDAQ:ASYS) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Amtech Systems (NASDAQ:ASYS – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Amtech Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Cowen cut their price target on Amtech Systems from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th.

NASDAQ ASYS opened at $10.21 on Thursday. Amtech Systems has a twelve month low of $7.81 and a twelve month high of $15.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a current ratio of 4.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.25 million, a PE ratio of 78.54 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.67.

Amtech Systems ( NASDAQ:ASYS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $27.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.00 million. Amtech Systems had a return on equity of 2.12% and a net margin of 1.89%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Amtech Systems will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Robert M. Averick bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.80 per share, for a total transaction of $49,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 20.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Amtech Systems by 45.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,741 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Amtech Systems by 249.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,790 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,705 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amtech Systems during the second quarter worth $102,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Amtech Systems during the second quarter worth $226,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Amtech Systems by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 32,547 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 2,488 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.17% of the company’s stock.

Amtech Systems Company Profile (Get Rating)

Amtech Systems, Inc is a global manufacturer of capital equipment. It focuses on thermal processing, wafer polishing, and related consumables used in fabricating semiconductor devices, such as silicon carbide and silicon power devices, analog and discrete devices, electronic assemblies, and light-emitting diodes.

