Atrion (NASDAQ:ATRI) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Atrion (NASDAQ:ATRI – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ATRI opened at $715.21 on Thursday. Atrion has a fifty-two week low of $579.96 and a fifty-two week high of $805.62. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $684.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $703.04. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.34 and a beta of 0.09.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Atrion during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Atrion by 87.5% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 45 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Atrion by 888.9% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 89 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Wilen Investment Management CORP. purchased a new position in shares of Atrion during the 3rd quarter valued at $108,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Atrion by 74.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 228 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.39% of the company’s stock.

Atrion Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells products for fluid delivery, cardiovascular, and ophthalmology applications in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. Its fluid delivery products include valves that fill, hold, and release controlled amounts of fluids or gasses for use in various intubation, intravenous, catheter, and other applications in the anesthesia and oncology fields, as well as promote infection control in hospital and home healthcare environments.

