CatchMark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CatchMark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded CatchMark Timber Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.85.

Shares of CTT opened at $8.11 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The company has a market capitalization of $397.56 million, a PE ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 1.19. CatchMark Timber Trust has a 52-week low of $7.18 and a 52-week high of $12.78.

CatchMark Timber Trust ( NYSE:CTT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.52. CatchMark Timber Trust had a return on equity of 38.68% and a net margin of 57.03%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.06) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CatchMark Timber Trust will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CTT. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust by 8.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 38,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 2,835 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust by 109.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 93,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,090,000 after acquiring an additional 48,671 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in CatchMark Timber Trust by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 32,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 2,878 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in CatchMark Timber Trust by 64,007.1% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 8,961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 341,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,001,000 after acquiring an additional 4,537 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, and disposition of timberlands. It operates through the following business segments: Harvest, Real Estate and Investment Management. The Harvest segment includes wholly-owned timber assets and associated timber sales, other revenues and related expenses.

