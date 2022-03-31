Short Interest in Vallon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLON) Declines By 25.8%

Vallon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLON – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 137,500 shares, a drop of 25.8% from the February 28th total of 185,400 shares. Currently, 4.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 398,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

NASDAQ VLON opened at $1.88 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.81 million and a P/E ratio of -1.31. Vallon Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $1.74 and a fifty-two week high of $10.36.

Get Vallon Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Vallon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VLON – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.24). Sell-side analysts expect that Vallon Pharmaceuticals will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vallon Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $121,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vallon Pharmaceuticals by 84.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 11,018 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Vallon Pharmaceuticals by 57.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 2,512 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.55% of the company’s stock.

About Vallon Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Vallon Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of prescription drugs for central nervous system disorders. The company develops abuse-deterrent amphetamine immediate-release, an abuse-deterrent oral formulation of immediate-release dextroamphetamine for the treatment of attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder and narcolepsy.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vallon Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vallon Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.