Ultralife Co. (NASDAQ:ULBI) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Ultralife Co. (NASDAQ:ULBI – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 79,500 shares, a decline of 29.5% from the February 28th total of 112,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 32,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ultralife in a research report on Saturday, March 26th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Ultralife from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ULBI opened at $5.49 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Ultralife has a fifty-two week low of $4.24 and a fifty-two week high of $11.78. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.91. The company has a market cap of $88.54 million, a PE ratio of -274.50 and a beta of 1.56.

Ultralife ( NASDAQ:ULBI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter. Ultralife had a negative return on equity of 0.32% and a negative net margin of 0.24%. The firm had revenue of $23.76 million during the quarter.

In related news, Director Bradford T. Whitmore bought 54,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.44 per share, with a total value of $243,756.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders bought a total of 57,930 shares of company stock valued at $259,213 in the last three months. Insiders own 39.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Ultralife in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Teton Advisors Inc. grew its position in Ultralife by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 189,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors grew its position in Ultralife by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 901,535 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,445,000 after purchasing an additional 9,150 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Ultralife by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 153,345 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $926,000 after purchasing an additional 9,303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Ultralife by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 256,090 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,547,000 after purchasing an additional 10,332 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.09% of the company’s stock.

Ultralife Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of products for power solutions. It operates through the Battery & Energy Products and Communications System segments. The Battery & Energy Products segment includes Lithium 9-volt, cylindrical, thin cell and various other non-rechargeable batteries, in addition to rechargeable batteries, uninterruptable power supplies, charging systems, and accessories such as cables.

