Analysts Anticipate Provention Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $730,000.00

Equities analysts expect that Provention Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB – Get Rating) will report sales of $730,000.00 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Provention Bio’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $400,000.00. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Provention Bio will report full year sales of $9.80 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.60 million to $20.18 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $146.51 million, with estimates ranging from $10.52 million to $232.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Provention Bio.

Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $0.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.58) EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Provention Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Provention Bio in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.18.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Provention Bio by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 70,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 1,691 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Provention Bio by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 68,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 2,009 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Provention Bio by 44.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 2,026 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Provention Bio by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 2,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Provention Bio by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 24,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 2,313 shares in the last quarter. 35.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Provention Bio stock opened at $7.49 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.21. Provention Bio has a one year low of $3.40 and a one year high of $11.49. The firm has a market cap of $474.68 million, a PE ratio of -4.12 and a beta of 2.59.

Provention Bio, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics and solutions. Its products include PRV-031 for the interception of type 1 diabetes (T1D), PRV-015 for the treatment of gluten-free diet non-responding celiac disease, PRV-6527 for Crohn’s disease, PRV-3279 for the treatment of lupus, and PRV-101 for the prevention of acute coxsackie virus B (CVB), and the prevention of type 1 diabetes (T1D) onset.

