Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Comstock Resources from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Comstock Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Comstock Resources from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Comstock Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.33.

Shares of NYSE CRK opened at $13.12 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. Comstock Resources has a 52 week low of $4.67 and a 52 week high of $13.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.65 and a beta of 1.33.

Comstock Resources ( NYSE:CRK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $655.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $454.35 million. Comstock Resources had a negative net margin of 13.06% and a positive return on equity of 34.73%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Comstock Resources will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Comstock Resources during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Comstock Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in Comstock Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comstock Resources during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in shares of Comstock Resources during the fourth quarter worth $82,000. Institutional investors own 28.03% of the company’s stock.

Comstock Resources Company Profile

Comstock Resources, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas primarily in North Louisiana and East Texas, the United States. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 6.1 trillion cubic feet of the natural gas equivalent of proved reserves.

