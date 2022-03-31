StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Copa (NYSE:CPA)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Copa (NYSE:CPA – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Copa from $82.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Copa from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. HSBC raised shares of Copa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Copa from $121.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.89.

Get Copa alerts:

Shares of CPA stock opened at $80.52 on Thursday. Copa has a 12 month low of $64.47 and a 12 month high of $97.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of 85.66 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.39.

Copa ( NYSE:CPA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The transportation company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.83. Copa had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 0.22%. The firm had revenue of $575.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $546.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($2.00) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Copa will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Copa in the fourth quarter worth approximately $197,875,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of Copa by 9,033.9% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,159,094 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $95,809,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146,404 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Copa by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,000,524 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $248,023,000 after purchasing an additional 647,229 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Copa by 333.7% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 563,759 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $45,879,000 after purchasing an additional 433,768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Copa by 96.8% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 449,654 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,168,000 after acquiring an additional 221,205 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.60% of the company’s stock.

Copa Company Profile (Get Rating)

Copa Holdings, SA, through its subsidiaries, provides airline passenger and cargo services. The company offers approximately 104 daily scheduled flights to 54 destinations in 25 countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean from its Panama City hub. As of December 31, 2020, it operated a fleet of 77 aircraft comprising 70 Boeing 737-Next Generation aircraft and 7 Boeing 737 MAX 9 aircraft.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Copa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.