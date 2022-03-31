StockNews.com Begins Coverage on CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets raised CenterPoint Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on CenterPoint Energy in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group raised CenterPoint Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on CenterPoint Energy from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded CenterPoint Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.92.

CNP stock opened at $30.78 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The company has a market capitalization of $19.37 billion, a PE ratio of 13.62, a P/E/G ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.92. CenterPoint Energy has a 12-month low of $21.89 and a 12-month high of $30.97. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.14.

CenterPoint Energy ( NYSE:CNP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.05. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 14.46% and a net margin of 17.79%. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. Research analysts predict that CenterPoint Energy will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 335.5% during the fourth quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 958 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares during the last quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 115.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 1,099 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 589 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.52% of the company’s stock.

CenterPoint Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as assets in the wholesale power market.

