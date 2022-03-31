Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.
Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Clearwater Paper from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Clearwater Paper from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Clearwater Paper from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $50.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th.
Shares of NYSE:CLW opened at $28.85 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Clearwater Paper has a 1-year low of $25.51 and a 1-year high of $44.73. The company has a market capitalization of $481.48 million, a P/E ratio of -16.77 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.59.
In other Clearwater Paper news, CFO Michael John Murphy purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.66 per share, with a total value of $28,660.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Clearwater Paper by 33.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 58,537 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,695,000 after acquiring an additional 14,819 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of Clearwater Paper by 109,975.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,403 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 4,399 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in Clearwater Paper by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 42,256 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after acquiring an additional 7,244 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in Clearwater Paper by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 12,169 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Clearwater Paper by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.39% of the company’s stock.
About Clearwater Paper (Get Rating)
Clearwater Paper Corp. engages in the manufacturing and selling of private label tissue, paperboard, and pulp-based products. It operates through the Consumer Products, and Pulp and Paperboard segments. The Consumer Products segment manufactures and sells a complete line of at-home tissue products. The Pulp and Paperboard segment produces and markets solid bleached sulfate paperboard for the high-end segment of the packaging industry and offers custom sheeting, slitting, and cutting of paperboard.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Clearwater Paper (CLW)
- 3 Industry-Leading Dow Stocks to Buy Now
- RH Puts The Fear Of Inflation Into The Market
- 3 ESG Friendly Stocks Poised for Green Returns
- Ford Insider Bets Big, Buys More Shares
- 3 Clean Energy Stocks to Buy for a Green Future
Receive News & Ratings for Clearwater Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearwater Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.