Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Clearwater Paper from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Clearwater Paper from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Clearwater Paper from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $50.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th.

Shares of NYSE:CLW opened at $28.85 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Clearwater Paper has a 1-year low of $25.51 and a 1-year high of $44.73. The company has a market capitalization of $481.48 million, a P/E ratio of -16.77 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.59.

Clearwater Paper ( NYSE:CLW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.22. Clearwater Paper had a negative net margin of 1.58% and a positive return on equity of 3.39%. The business had revenue of $489.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $460.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Clearwater Paper will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Clearwater Paper news, CFO Michael John Murphy purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.66 per share, with a total value of $28,660.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Clearwater Paper by 33.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 58,537 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,695,000 after acquiring an additional 14,819 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of Clearwater Paper by 109,975.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,403 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 4,399 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in Clearwater Paper by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 42,256 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after acquiring an additional 7,244 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in Clearwater Paper by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 12,169 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Clearwater Paper by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.39% of the company’s stock.

Clearwater Paper Corp. engages in the manufacturing and selling of private label tissue, paperboard, and pulp-based products. It operates through the Consumer Products, and Pulp and Paperboard segments. The Consumer Products segment manufactures and sells a complete line of at-home tissue products. The Pulp and Paperboard segment produces and markets solid bleached sulfate paperboard for the high-end segment of the packaging industry and offers custom sheeting, slitting, and cutting of paperboard.

