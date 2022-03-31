Cigna (NYSE:CI) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating on the health services provider’s stock.

CI has been the topic of several other reports. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on shares of Cigna from $234.00 to $258.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Cigna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $271.00 to $236.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Cigna from $224.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Cigna from $245.00 to $266.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Cigna from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $236.00 to $278.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $257.26.

Get Cigna alerts:

Shares of Cigna stock opened at $245.83 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.86. Cigna has a 1-year low of $191.74 and a 1-year high of $272.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $233.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $221.41.

Cigna ( NYSE:CI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $4.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.68 by $0.09. Cigna had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 14.59%. The business had revenue of $45.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.51 earnings per share. Cigna’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cigna will post 22.51 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Everett Neville sold 175 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $42,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David Cordani sold 10,069 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.70, for a total transaction of $2,302,780.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,601 shares of company stock valued at $3,576,695 in the last three months. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Magnetar Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cigna by 140.1% during the 3rd quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 91,024 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $18,219,000 after buying an additional 53,117 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Cigna by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,277,730 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $255,750,000 after buying an additional 120,847 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cigna by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 15,899 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,182,000 after buying an additional 3,410 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Cigna by 33.5% during the 3rd quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 15,180 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,038,000 after buying an additional 3,805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cigna by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,572 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $4,265,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. 86.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Cigna (Get Rating)

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cigna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cigna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.