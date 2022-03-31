StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Centene (NYSE:CNC)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

CNC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on shares of Centene from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Centene from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Centene from $86.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Centene from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Centene from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.61.

Shares of CNC opened at $86.36 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $50.34 billion, a PE ratio of 38.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. Centene has a fifty-two week low of $59.33 and a fifty-two week high of $88.61. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.26.

Centene ( NYSE:CNC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.03. Centene had a net margin of 1.07% and a return on equity of 11.47%. The company had revenue of $32.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Centene will post 5.43 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Mark J. Brooks sold 2,774 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $221,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP David P. Thomas sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.61, for a total transaction of $310,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,464 shares of company stock valued at $837,560. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Centene by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 46,851,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,860,593,000 after acquiring an additional 3,717,875 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Centene by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,158,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,391,433,000 after acquiring an additional 495,732 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Centene by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,533,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,021,554,000 after acquiring an additional 769,329 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Centene by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 20,259,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,262,361,000 after acquiring an additional 1,266,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners increased its stake in Centene by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 10,838,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $892,241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317,451 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

