Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $56.50 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.42.

Citizens Financial Group stock opened at $46.80 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.76 billion, a PE ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 1.48. Citizens Financial Group has a twelve month low of $39.56 and a twelve month high of $57.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.94 and a 200-day moving average of $49.33.

Citizens Financial Group ( NYSE:CFG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.10. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 33.19% and a return on equity of 11.32%. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Citizens Financial Group will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 70.4% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 576 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 148.8% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 602 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Kings Point Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 37.4% during the fourth quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 772 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 91.76% of the company’s stock.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Citizens Financial Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment includes deposit products, mortgage and home equity lending, student loans, auto financing, credit cards, business loans, and wealth management and investment services.

