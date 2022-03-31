BRP Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q2 2023 Earnings of $2.65 Per Share (TSE:DOO)

BRP Inc. (TSE:DOO – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Desjardins issued their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for BRP in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, March 28th. Desjardins analyst B. Poirier forecasts that the company will earn $2.65 per share for the quarter. Desjardins also issued estimates for BRP’s Q3 2023 earnings at $3.17 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $4.18 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $11.02 EPS.

DOO has been the topic of several other research reports. Scotiabank increased their price objective on BRP from C$125.00 to C$133.00 in a research report on Monday. National Bankshares raised their price target on BRP from C$124.00 to C$136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. CIBC raised their price target on BRP from C$114.00 to C$124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. National Bank Financial raised their price target on BRP from C$124.00 to C$136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on BRP from C$130.00 to C$136.00 in a research note on Monday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$136.36.

DOO stock opened at C$103.61 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$8.40 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.13. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$93.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$105.03. BRP has a fifty-two week low of C$73.74 and a fifty-two week high of C$129.98.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. This is a positive change from BRP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 1st. BRP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.59%.

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Powersports and Marine. The company offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products, such as snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and engines for jet boats, outboards, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

