Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Increased by Piper Sandler

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler boosted their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Signature Bank in a report issued on Monday, March 28th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Fitzgibbon now forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $6.43 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $5.78. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Signature Bank’s Q4 2023 earnings at $6.72 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $24.89 EPS.

SBNY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Signature Bank in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Signature Bank from $400.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Signature Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Wedbush lifted their target price on Signature Bank from $375.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Signature Bank from $400.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $379.62.

Signature Bank stock opened at $306.47 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $318.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $313.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Signature Bank has a 1-year low of $207.86 and a 1-year high of $374.76. The stock has a market cap of $18.58 billion, a PE ratio of 20.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.81.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The bank reported $4.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.97 by $0.37. Signature Bank had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 39.74%. The company had revenue of $569.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $548.69 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.26 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Signature Bank by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,285,183 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,439,050,000 after purchasing an additional 129,769 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Signature Bank by 53.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,034,921 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $981,706,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052,338 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in Signature Bank in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $599,227,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Signature Bank by 31.7% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,474,903 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $477,086,000 after purchasing an additional 354,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Signature Bank by 50.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,164,486 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $375,710,000 after purchasing an additional 389,849 shares in the last quarter. 93.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Friday, January 28th were issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 27th. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.90%.

Signature Bank provides commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, certificates of deposit, and other cash management products. The company provides various lending products comprising commercial and industrial loans, real estate loans, and letters of credit.

