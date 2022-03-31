Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ATGE. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Adtalem Global Education from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Adtalem Global Education from $37.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

Shares of Adtalem Global Education stock opened at $30.24 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -201.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.73. Adtalem Global Education has a fifty-two week low of $19.14 and a fifty-two week high of $41.34.

Adtalem Global Education ( NYSE:ATGE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $371.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $419.27 million. Adtalem Global Education had a negative net margin of 0.51% and a positive return on equity of 10.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Adtalem Global Education will post 3 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Lisa W. Wardell purchased 4,020 shares of Adtalem Global Education stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $24.48 per share, with a total value of $98,409.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Sharon O’keefe purchased 1,250 shares of Adtalem Global Education stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.63 per share, for a total transaction of $25,787.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 50,357 shares of company stock worth $1,189,521. Insiders own 2.75% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new stake in Adtalem Global Education in the 3rd quarter valued at $218,000. Farley Capital L.P. lifted its position in Adtalem Global Education by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Farley Capital L.P. now owns 398,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,050,000 after acquiring an additional 44,595 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its position in Adtalem Global Education by 214.5% in the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 23,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $904,000 after acquiring an additional 16,300 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in Adtalem Global Education by 61.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 37,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after acquiring an additional 14,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Adtalem Global Education in the 3rd quarter valued at $439,000. 98.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Adtalem Global Education Inc provides workforce solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Medical and Healthcare; and Financial Services. The Medical and Healthcare segment offers degree and non-degree programs in the medical and healthcare postsecondary education industry. This segment operates Chamberlain University, American University of the Caribbean School of Medicine, Ross University School of Medicine, and Ross University School of Veterinary Medicine.

