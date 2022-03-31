StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on CCI. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Crown Castle International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $226.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Crown Castle International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Crown Castle International from $209.00 to $204.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Crown Castle International from $208.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Crown Castle International from €222.00 ($243.96) to €214.00 ($235.16) in a report on Friday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.46.

Crown Castle International stock opened at $184.56 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49. Crown Castle International has a 12 month low of $157.16 and a 12 month high of $209.87. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $174.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $181.61. The firm has a market cap of $79.77 billion, a PE ratio of 69.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.55.

Crown Castle International ( NYSE:CCI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.04. Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 13.46% and a net margin of 18.28%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.33 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Crown Castle International will post 7.07 EPS for the current year.

In other Crown Castle International news, Director Kevin A. Stephens acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $162.30 per share, with a total value of $324,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Catherine Piche sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.41, for a total value of $441,025.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Crown Castle International by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. now owns 8,464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,467,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. grew its position in Crown Castle International by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 6,971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Crown Castle International by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Crown Castle International by 35.5% in the 4th quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 91.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

