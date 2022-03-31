StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $215.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Caterpillar from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Caterpillar from $233.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Caterpillar from $241.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Caterpillar from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Caterpillar has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.22.

Caterpillar stock opened at $223.08 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.84, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $206.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $204.81. Caterpillar has a 52 week low of $179.67 and a 52 week high of $246.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.46. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 35.57% and a net margin of 12.73%. The firm had revenue of $13.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.12 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Caterpillar will post 12.21 EPS for the current year.

In other Caterpillar news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 5,004 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $1,150,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David Maclennan purchased 480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $199.50 per share, for a total transaction of $95,760.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,034 shares of company stock worth $10,166,136 in the last 90 days. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glenview Trust Co raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 136,748 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,252,000 after purchasing an additional 2,345 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 8,981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,857,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 173,426 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,292,000 after purchasing an additional 2,786 shares during the period. Diamant Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Caterpillar in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,297,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in Caterpillar by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 124,742 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $23,946,000 after acquiring an additional 22,512 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.11% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

