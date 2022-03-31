Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

BXP has been the topic of several other reports. Evercore ISI raised shares of Boston Properties from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 5th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $131.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Boston Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Boston Properties from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.27.

Get Boston Properties alerts:

Shares of BXP stock opened at $130.86 on Thursday. Boston Properties has a one year low of $100.53 and a one year high of $133.11. The company’s 50-day moving average is $120.59 and its 200 day moving average is $117.42. The company has a market capitalization of $20.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 4.54 and a current ratio of 4.54.

Boston Properties ( NYSE:BXP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.68. Boston Properties had a net margin of 17.49% and a return on equity of 6.26%. The company had revenue of $731.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $729.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. Boston Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Boston Properties will post 7.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 21,102 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.52, for a total value of $2,543,213.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BXP. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Boston Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its stake in Boston Properties by 221.7% during the 3rd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Boston Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in Boston Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Boston Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

Boston Properties Company Profile (Get Rating)

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.