Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.
BXP has been the topic of several other reports. Evercore ISI raised shares of Boston Properties from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 5th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $131.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Boston Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Boston Properties from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.27.
Shares of BXP stock opened at $130.86 on Thursday. Boston Properties has a one year low of $100.53 and a one year high of $133.11. The company’s 50-day moving average is $120.59 and its 200 day moving average is $117.42. The company has a market capitalization of $20.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 4.54 and a current ratio of 4.54.
In other news, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 21,102 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.52, for a total value of $2,543,213.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BXP. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Boston Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its stake in Boston Properties by 221.7% during the 3rd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Boston Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in Boston Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Boston Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 88.96% of the company’s stock.
Boston Properties Company Profile (Get Rating)
Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.
