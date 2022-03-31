Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the four ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $110.00.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on IOSP. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Innospec in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Innospec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th.

Shares of IOSP stock opened at $92.99 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $94.14 and a 200-day moving average of $90.93. The company has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.86 and a beta of 1.31. Innospec has a one year low of $81.00 and a one year high of $107.73.

Innospec ( NASDAQ:IOSP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $413.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $378.60 million. Innospec had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 12.06%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.27 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Innospec will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Philip John Boon sold 1,508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.77, for a total transaction of $145,929.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick Williams sold 11,448 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.77, for a total value of $1,107,822.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 15,713 shares of company stock worth $1,521,521. 1.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innospec in the fourth quarter worth about $219,891,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Innospec by 7,529.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 519,674 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $46,948,000 after purchasing an additional 512,863 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Innospec by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,268,047 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $385,574,000 after buying an additional 370,154 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Innospec during the 4th quarter worth $20,222,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in Innospec by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,351,487 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $122,093,000 after purchasing an additional 153,469 shares in the last quarter. 98.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Innospec Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies specialty chemicals in the United States, rest of North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company's Fuel Specialties segment offers a range of specialty chemical products that are used as additives in various fuels.

