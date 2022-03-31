Head to Head Comparison: Luminar Technologies (LAZR) & The Competition

Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR – Get Rating) is one of 70 public companies in the “Motor vehicle parts & accessories” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Luminar Technologies to similar businesses based on the strength of its risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and profitability.

Volatility & Risk

Luminar Technologies has a beta of 1.32, meaning that its stock price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Luminar Technologies’ peers have a beta of 1.66, meaning that their average stock price is 66% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Luminar Technologies and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Luminar Technologies 0 4 7 0 2.64 Luminar Technologies Competitors 667 2563 2988 82 2.39

Luminar Technologies currently has a consensus price target of $24.10, indicating a potential upside of 55.38%. As a group, “Motor vehicle parts & accessories” companies have a potential upside of 42.22%. Given Luminar Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Luminar Technologies is more favorable than its peers.

Profitability

This table compares Luminar Technologies and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Luminar Technologies -745.01% -44.05% -29.45% Luminar Technologies Competitors -125.49% 1.73% -1.48%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

47.4% of Luminar Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.9% of shares of all “Motor vehicle parts & accessories” companies are owned by institutional investors. 43.3% of Luminar Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.2% of shares of all “Motor vehicle parts & accessories” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Luminar Technologies and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Luminar Technologies $31.94 million -$237.99 million -22.16 Luminar Technologies Competitors $5.10 billion $125.58 million 22.25

Luminar Technologies’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Luminar Technologies. Luminar Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Luminar Technologies peers beat Luminar Technologies on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

Luminar Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Luminar Technologies, Inc., an automotive technology company, provides sensor technologies and software for passenger cars and commercial trucks in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. It operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Components. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells laser imaging, detection, and ranging sensors, as well as related perception and autonomy software solutions primarily for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and adjacent industries. The Component segment develops ultra-sensitive pixel-based sensors. This segment also designs, tests, and provides consulting services for non-standard integrated circuits for use in automobile and aeronautics sector, as well as government spending in military and defense activities. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Orlando, Florida.

