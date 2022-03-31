Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on BOOT. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Boot Barn from $145.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Boot Barn in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Stephens lifted their target price on Boot Barn from $138.00 to $151.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Benchmark assumed coverage on Boot Barn in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Boot Barn from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.75.

NYSE BOOT opened at $98.04 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.23, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 2.93. Boot Barn has a one year low of $59.15 and a one year high of $134.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $89.88 and its 200-day moving average is $103.07.

Boot Barn ( NYSE:BOOT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 35.40% and a net margin of 12.63%. The business had revenue of $485.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $483.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 60.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Boot Barn will post 6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Boot Barn news, CFO James M. Watkins bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $77.00 per share, for a total transaction of $192,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider John Hazen sold 2,420 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.73, for a total value of $241,346.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,655,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,802,000 after acquiring an additional 238,170 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Boot Barn by 1.0% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,319,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,306,000 after buying an additional 12,570 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Boot Barn by 15.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,099,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,376,000 after buying an additional 150,763 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Boot Barn by 40.7% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 993,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,247,000 after buying an additional 287,417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of Boot Barn by 199.7% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 779,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,867,000 after buying an additional 519,172 shares during the last quarter.

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

