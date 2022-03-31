Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Black Hills (NYSE:BKH – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Separately, Mizuho raised shares of Black Hills from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.80.

BKH stock opened at $76.74 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The company has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.45. Black Hills has a 12 month low of $61.95 and a 12 month high of $76.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $69.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.73.

Black Hills ( NYSE:BKH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11. The business had revenue of $562.50 million during the quarter. Black Hills had a net margin of 12.15% and a return on equity of 8.48%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Black Hills will post 4.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Black Hills in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,981,000. BancFirst Trust & Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of Black Hills in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $213,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Black Hills by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,242,515 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $652,247,000 after buying an additional 404,234 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Black Hills by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 39,050 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,634,000 after buying an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Black Hills by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 349,586 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $24,670,000 after buying an additional 48,145 shares in the last quarter. 87.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utilities and Gas Utilities. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 218,000 electric utility customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and owns and operates 1,481.5 megawatts of generation capacity and 8,892 miles of electric transmission and distribution lines.

