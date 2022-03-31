B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

BGS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut B&G Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on B&G Foods from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on B&G Foods from $36.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

BGS stock opened at $26.88 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 3.42. The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.85 and a beta of 0.35. B&G Foods has a fifty-two week low of $25.09 and a fifty-two week high of $36.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.39 and a 200-day moving average of $30.35.

B&G Foods ( NYSE:BGS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $571.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $591.15 million. B&G Foods had a return on equity of 14.41% and a net margin of 3.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. Equities analysts predict that B&G Foods will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BGS. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of B&G Foods by 269.9% during the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of B&G Foods during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of B&G Foods during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of B&G Foods during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in shares of B&G Foods during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.50% of the company’s stock.

B&G Foods Company Profile

B&G Foods, Inc manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods, and household products in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company's products include frozen and canned vegetables, vegetables, canola and other cooking oils, vegetable shortening, cooking sprays, oatmeal and other hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegar, maple syrups, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, baking powder and soda, corn starch, cookies and crackers, nut clusters, and other specialty products.

