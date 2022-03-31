Short Interest in Great Panther Mining Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL) Rises By 61.7%

Great Panther Mining Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL – Get Rating) (TSE:GPR) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,690,000 shares, a growth of 61.7% from the February 28th total of 2,900,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,550,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $0.50 target price (down from $2.25) on shares of Great Panther Mining in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Great Panther Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1.00.

Shares of GPL opened at $0.27 on Thursday. Great Panther Mining has a 52 week low of $0.16 and a 52 week high of $0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.60 million, a PE ratio of -6.63 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Great Panther Mining ( NYSEAMERICAN:GPL Get Rating ) (TSE:GPR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). Great Panther Mining had a negative net margin of 7.00% and a negative return on equity of 18.44%. The firm had revenue of $42.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.40 million. As a group, analysts expect that Great Panther Mining will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ruffer LLP lifted its holdings in Great Panther Mining by 49.8% during the 4th quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 15,048,914 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,515,000 after buying an additional 5,000,000 shares during the period. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd bought a new position in shares of Great Panther Mining during the fourth quarter worth about $1,080,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Great Panther Mining by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 24,531,086 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,377,000 after acquiring an additional 4,269,354 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management raised its position in shares of Great Panther Mining by 290.6% during the fourth quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 810,518 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 603,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC raised its position in shares of Great Panther Mining by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 3,959,333 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $850,000 after acquiring an additional 425,655 shares during the last quarter. 14.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Great Panther Mining Ltd. engages in the mining and exploration of precious materials. It operates through the following segments: Operations; Coricancha, Exploration, and Corporate. The Operations segment involves in the Tucano, the GMC, and Topia mining operations. The Coricancha segment focuses in the gold-silver-copper-lead-zinc mining in central Andes of Peru.

