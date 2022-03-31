Short Interest in Orient Overseas (International) Limited (OTCMKTS:OROVF) Grows By 62.4%

Orient Overseas (International) Limited (OTCMKTS:OROVF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,300 shares, an increase of 62.4% from the February 28th total of 12,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 40.6 days.

Orient Overseas (International) stock opened at $28.42 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.21. Orient Overseas has a fifty-two week low of $12.00 and a fifty-two week high of $29.25.

Orient Overseas (International) Company Profile (Get Rating)

Orient Overseas (International) Limited, an investment holding company, provides container transport and logistics services in Asia, Europe, Australia, North America, and internationally. The company offers supply-chain management and distribution services; and containerized shipping services in various trade lanes comprising Trans-Pacific, Trans-Atlantic, Asia/Europe, Asia/Australia, and Intra-Asia trades.

