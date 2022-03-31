Jet2 plc (DTG.L) (LON:DTG) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $728.50

Jet2 plc (DTG.L) (LON:DTG – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 728.50 ($9.54) and traded as low as GBX 710 ($9.30). Jet2 plc (DTG.L) shares last traded at GBX 728.50 ($9.54), with a volume of 311,914 shares.
The stock has a market capitalization of £1.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 182.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 728.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 728.50.
About Jet2 plc (DTG.L) (LON:DTG)
