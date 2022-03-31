Clinigen Group (LON:CLIN) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $796.04

Clinigen Group plc (LON:CLIN – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 796.04 ($10.43) and traded as high as GBX 923.50 ($12.10). Clinigen Group shares last traded at GBX 922 ($12.08), with a volume of 418,861 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CLIN. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 800 ($10.48) price objective on shares of Clinigen Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 650 ($8.51) price objective on shares of Clinigen Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 740 ($9.69).

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 916.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 796.04. The firm has a market cap of £1.23 billion and a PE ratio of 64.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.77.

Clinigen Group plc operates as a pharmaceutical and services company in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, South Africa, Australia, and internationally. It operates through Services and Products divisions. The company provides a set of niche and high value services to pharma and biotech clients prior to product launch.

