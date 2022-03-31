VP (LON:VP) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $957.99

Shares of Vp plc (LON:VP – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 957.99 ($12.55) and traded as low as GBX 842 ($11.03). VP shares last traded at GBX 842 ($11.03), with a volume of 6,643 shares trading hands.
The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.16. The stock has a market cap of £338.10 million and a PE ratio of 20.64. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 911.21 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 957.99.
VP Company Profile (LON:VP)
