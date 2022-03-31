VP (LON:VP) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $957.99

Shares of Vp plc (LON:VP – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 957.99 ($12.55) and traded as low as GBX 842 ($11.03). VP shares last traded at GBX 842 ($11.03), with a volume of 6,643 shares trading hands.

The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.16. The stock has a market cap of £338.10 million and a PE ratio of 20.64. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 911.21 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 957.99.

VP Company Profile (LON:VP)

Vp plc provides equipment rental and associated services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through UK Forks, Brandon Hire Station, ESS, Groundforce, TPA, MEP Hire, Torrent Trackside, Airpac Bukom, and TR Group businesses. The UK Forks business engages in the rental of telescopic handlers and tracked access platforms for use in construction and housebuilding sites.

