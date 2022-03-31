PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PCK) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $9.04

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PCK – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.04 and traded as low as $7.46. PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II shares last traded at $7.56, with a volume of 107,797 shares trading hands.
The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.04.
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a $0.032 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.08%.
About PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PCK)
PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
