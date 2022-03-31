PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PCK) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $9.04

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PCK – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.04 and traded as low as $7.46. PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II shares last traded at $7.56, with a volume of 107,797 shares trading hands.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.04.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a $0.032 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.08%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II by 47.2% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,238 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $163,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,780 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 2,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 20,985 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,468 shares in the last quarter.

About PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PCK)

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

