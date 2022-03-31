Emmi AG (OTCMKTS:EMLZF) Short Interest Up 63.6% in March

Emmi AG (OTCMKTS:EMLZF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a growth of 63.6% from the February 28th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ? days.

Several analysts have issued reports on EMLZF shares. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Emmi from CHF 840 to CHF 835 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Emmi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th.

EMLZF stock opened at $1,030.00 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1,182.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,161.47. Emmi has a 12-month low of $1,030.00 and a 12-month high of $1,200.00.

Emmi AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets a range of dairy and fresh products primarily in Switzerland, North and South America, Africa, Asia/Pacific, and the rest of Europe. The company operates through: Dairy Products, Cheese, Fresh Products, Fresh Cheese, Powder/Concentrates, and Other Products/Services segments.

