Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the technology retailer’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on BBY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Best Buy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Raymond James lowered shares of Best Buy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Best Buy from $134.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Best Buy from $90.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Best Buy from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.93.

Shares of Best Buy stock opened at $96.43 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $98.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.80, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.52. Best Buy has a 52 week low of $85.58 and a 52 week high of $141.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Best Buy ( NYSE:BBY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The technology retailer reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.73. The company had revenue of $16.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.54 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 63.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.48 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Best Buy will post 8.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Best Buy news, CAO Mathew Watson sold 2,331 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.06, for a total transaction of $230,908.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian A. Tilzer sold 4,259 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.06, for a total transaction of $421,896.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,124 shares of company stock worth $3,584,754 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,400,021 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $1,063,725,000 after purchasing an additional 282,542 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,418,405 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $465,937,000 after purchasing an additional 257,611 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,484,436 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $354,019,000 after purchasing an additional 150,628 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,139,985 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $331,926,000 after purchasing an additional 45,000 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Best Buy in the 4th quarter valued at about $251,898,000. 79.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

