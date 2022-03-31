AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the mining company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Investec raised shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $22.20 to $24.20 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of AngloGold Ashanti from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AngloGold Ashanti currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.24.

AU stock opened at $23.95 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.80. AngloGold Ashanti has a 12 month low of $14.57 and a 12 month high of $26.96. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.07.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AU. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in AngloGold Ashanti by 115.0% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,772 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 948 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in AngloGold Ashanti by 72.2% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,982 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,669 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in AngloGold Ashanti during the fourth quarter valued at about $72,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in AngloGold Ashanti by 50.9% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 5,325 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in AngloGold Ashanti by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,637 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.08% of the company’s stock.

About AngloGold Ashanti

AngloGold Ashanti Ltd. engages in the exploration, mining, and production of gold. It operates through the following business segments: Africa, Australia, and Americas. The Africa segment consists of Ghana, Guinea, the DRC (Democratic Republic of the Congo), and Tanzania. The Americas segment comprises of Argentina, Brazil, and projects in Colombia and the United States.

