AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the mining company’s stock.
Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Investec raised shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $22.20 to $24.20 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of AngloGold Ashanti from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AngloGold Ashanti currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.24.
AU stock opened at $23.95 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.80. AngloGold Ashanti has a 12 month low of $14.57 and a 12 month high of $26.96. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.07.
About AngloGold Ashanti (Get Rating)
AngloGold Ashanti Ltd. engages in the exploration, mining, and production of gold. It operates through the following business segments: Africa, Australia, and Americas. The Africa segment consists of Ghana, Guinea, the DRC (Democratic Republic of the Congo), and Tanzania. The Americas segment comprises of Argentina, Brazil, and projects in Colombia and the United States.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on AngloGold Ashanti (AU)
- RH Puts The Fear Of Inflation Into The Market
- 3 ESG Friendly Stocks Poised for Green Returns
- Ford Insider Bets Big, Buys More Shares
- 3 Clean Energy Stocks to Buy for a Green Future
- Lululemon Impresses Wall Street, Get Ready To Buy
Receive News & Ratings for AngloGold Ashanti Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AngloGold Ashanti and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.