Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $165.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. CLSA reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $247.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $245.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Alibaba Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $197.47.

Shares of NYSE:BABA opened at $116.58 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $316.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.25, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $132.75. Alibaba Group has a one year low of $73.28 and a one year high of $245.69.

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $16.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $14.95. The business had revenue of $242.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.79 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 10.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.98 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Alibaba Group will post 6.24 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP lifted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 2,141.9% during the third quarter. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP now owns 22,643,329 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,123,770,000 after purchasing an additional 21,633,311 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 17,384,317 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,065,083,000 after purchasing an additional 591,700 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 19.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,323,393 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,928,602,000 after purchasing an additional 2,838,191 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 0.6% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,211,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,103,939,000 after purchasing an additional 81,601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 2.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,968,669 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,033,915,000 after purchasing an additional 243,994 shares in the last quarter. 20.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

