StockNews.com Begins Coverage on American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on AXL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 14th. TheStreet cut shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $8.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.38.

Get American Axle & Manufacturing alerts:

NYSE AXL opened at $8.01 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $916.96 million, a P/E ratio of 267.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 2.33. American Axle & Manufacturing has a 1 year low of $7.01 and a 1 year high of $13.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.74, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.78.

American Axle & Manufacturing ( NYSE:AXL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The auto parts company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. American Axle & Manufacturing had a net margin of 0.11% and a return on equity of 25.36%. American Axle & Manufacturing’s quarterly revenue was down 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that American Axle & Manufacturing will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AXL. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in American Axle & Manufacturing in the fourth quarter worth $3,365,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in American Axle & Manufacturing in the fourth quarter worth $24,309,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in American Axle & Manufacturing by 46.8% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,243,960 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $30,266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034,475 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in American Axle & Manufacturing in the fourth quarter worth $9,170,000. Finally, Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in American Axle & Manufacturing in the fourth quarter worth $7,236,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.65% of the company’s stock.

American Axle & Manufacturing Company Profile (Get Rating)

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, and manufactures driveline and metal forming technologies that supports electric, hybrid, and internal combustion vehicles in the United States, Mexico, South America, China, other Asian countries, and Europe.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for American Axle & Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Axle & Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.