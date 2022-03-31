Carlisle Companies Incorporated Expected to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $4.20 Per Share (NYSE:CSL)

Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating) – Analysts at Oppenheimer decreased their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for Carlisle Companies in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, March 27th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Blair now anticipates that the conglomerate will earn $4.20 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $4.27. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Carlisle Companies’ Q3 2022 earnings at $4.25 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.41 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $14.45 EPS.

CSL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Carlisle Companies from $260.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on Carlisle Companies in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Carlisle Companies from $270.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Carlisle Companies from $280.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $274.67.

Carlisle Companies stock opened at $250.36 on Wednesday. Carlisle Companies has a 12-month low of $163.66 and a 12-month high of $255.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $233.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $229.12. The stock has a market cap of $13.04 billion, a PE ratio of 31.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.10.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The conglomerate reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.30. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 20.32% and a net margin of 8.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CSL. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in Carlisle Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in Carlisle Companies by 15,000.0% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 151 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in Carlisle Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Carlisle Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lifted its stake in Carlisle Companies by 115.6% in the third quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 235 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. 93.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Douglas Charles Taylor sold 13,070 shares of Carlisle Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.73, for a total value of $3,080,991.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider John E. Berlin sold 6,192 shares of Carlisle Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.94, for a total value of $1,467,132.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.27%.

About Carlisle Companies

Carlisle Cos., Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of engineered products for both original equipment and aftermarket channels. It operates through the following segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction.

