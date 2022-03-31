SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $860.00 price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Odeon Capital Group cut shares of SVB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Stephens reduced their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $790.00 to $700.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $935.00 to $769.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $755.00 to $789.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $777.53.

Get SVB Financial Group alerts:

Shares of SIVB stock opened at $567.04 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44. SVB Financial Group has a one year low of $467.22 and a one year high of $763.22. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $582.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $653.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.96, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.85.

SVB Financial Group ( NASDAQ:SIVB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $6.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.29 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 30.19% and a return on equity of 17.07%. SVB Financial Group’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $7.40 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that SVB Financial Group will post 30.75 EPS for the current year.

In other SVB Financial Group news, CMO Michelle Draper sold 2,814 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $582.36, for a total value of $1,638,761.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Philip C. Cox sold 4,798 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $580.50, for a total transaction of $2,785,239.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,080 shares of company stock worth $13,749,626 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Savant Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 903 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $612,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 180 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 1,022 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $661,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. boosted its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 3,096 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,003,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SevenOneSeven Capital Management boosted its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. SevenOneSeven Capital Management now owns 709 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

About SVB Financial Group (Get Rating)

SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment consists of results from the commercial bank, private equity division, SVB wine, SVB analytics, and debt fund investments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SVB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SVB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.