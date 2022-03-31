StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Surmodics (NASDAQ:SRDX)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Surmodics (NASDAQ:SRDX – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Surmodics from $70.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th.

Surmodics stock opened at $43.62 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $609.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 363.50 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $42.98 and its 200 day moving average is $47.96. Surmodics has a 52-week low of $36.24 and a 52-week high of $62.27.

Surmodics ( NASDAQ:SRDX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.23. Surmodics had a net margin of 1.61% and a return on equity of 2.26%. The business had revenue of $23.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Surmodics will post -1.1 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Joseph J. Stich sold 2,500 shares of Surmodics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $125,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC raised its holdings in Surmodics by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 58,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,274,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Surmodics by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 6,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Surmodics by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 74,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,601,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Surmodics by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Surmodics by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 19,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $918,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the period. 93.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Surmodics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface modification technologies for intravascular medical devices, and chemical components for in vitro diagnostic immunoassay tests and microarrays in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Medical Device and In Vitro Diagnostics (IVD).

