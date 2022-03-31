SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SP Plus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, February 26th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of SP Plus in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

NASDAQ SP opened at $31.52 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $28.91. SP Plus has a 52 week low of $25.29 and a 52 week high of $36.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $732.02 million, a PE ratio of 21.30 and a beta of 1.54.

SP Plus ( NASDAQ:SP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. SP Plus had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 20.16%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that SP Plus will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC increased its holdings in SP Plus by 124.4% in the fourth quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 1,010 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in SP Plus by 28.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,761 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in SP Plus by 100.4% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,058 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 1,532 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in SP Plus by 390.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,645 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 3,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in SP Plus during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $163,000. 87.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SP Plus Corp. provides professional parking, ground transportation, facility maintenance, security, event logistics, and baggage handling and related services to commercial, institutional, municipal and aviation clients. It also provides a wide range of event logistics services. The firm operates through the following segments: Commercial, Aviation, and Other.

