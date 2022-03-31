Sharps Compliance (NASDAQ:SMED) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sharps Compliance (NASDAQ:SMED – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

SMED has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Sharps Compliance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet cut Sharps Compliance from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sharps Compliance currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.63.

NASDAQ SMED opened at $5.67 on Thursday. Sharps Compliance has a 12 month low of $5.08 and a 12 month high of $18.67. The stock has a market cap of $109.13 million, a P/E ratio of 7.88 and a beta of -0.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.14. The company has a current ratio of 3.85, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Sharps Compliance ( NASDAQ:SMED Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $18.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.41 million. Sharps Compliance had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 15.91%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Sharps Compliance will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sharps Compliance by 228.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 3,858 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Sharps Compliance by 552.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,804 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 6,607 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Sharps Compliance by 32.0% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 10,133 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 2,454 shares during the last quarter. HighVista Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sharps Compliance in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sharps Compliance in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.72% of the company’s stock.

Sharps Compliance Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare waste management services including medical, pharmaceutical, and hazardous. It focuses on developing management solutions for medical waste and unused dispensed medications generated by small and medium quantity generators. The company was founded in November 1992 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

